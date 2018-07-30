California wildfire claims lives of great-grandmother, two children

The fast-moving Carr Fire has claimed more lives and land as it tears through Northern California. The fire doubled in size Saturday, growing to more than 83,800 acres while putting residents and firefighters in harm’s way.

Sad News: A great-grandmother and two children are among the dead.

The desperate search for 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and her great-grandchildren, little Emily and James Roberts, came to a devastating end Saturday when relatives confirmed their bodies had been found in the family’s burned out home in Shasta County.

Family friend Jason Decker told CNN affiliate KGO that Melody Bledsoe was found “draped over the children, surrounded by wet blankets…”

Ed Bledsoe, Melody’s husband, told CNN’s Dan Simon he was out running errands when flames engulfed his home. He had only been gone a little longer than 15 minutes and he didn’t realize the fire was spreading into his neighborhood.

NOTE: A GoFundMe page set up by the children’s family said the three were last heard from Thursday as flames closed in on the neighborhood.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/29/us/california-carr-fire-victims/index.html