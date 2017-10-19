California: Male, Female or ‘third gender choice’?

The state of California will now legally recognize non-binary as a third gender on official state identification documents.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed SB179 – the bill, dubbed the Gender Recognition Act, allowing a third gender choice on driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and make it easier for people to change their gender and name on state identification papers.

Non-binary, is a catch-all term for people who do not identify as exclusively male or female, and has been slowly acknowledged by some states as a gender option.

In June, the District of Columbia followed Oregon’s lead and began offering the gender-neutral choice of “X” on driver licenses and identification cards, and similar legislation is currently pending in New York.

Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California, said in a statement that the bill puts California at the “forefront of ensuring the dignity and safety of its transgender, non-binary and gender-non-conforming residents.”

