California: Male, Female or ‘third gender choice’?

The state of California will now legally recognize non-binary as a third gender on official state identification documents.
Gov. Jerry Brown has signed SB179 – the bill, dubbed the Gender Recognition Act, allowing a third gender choice on driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and make it easier for people to change their gender and name on state identification papers.
Non-binary, is a catch-all term for people who do not identify as exclusively male or female, and has been slowly acknowledged by some states as a gender option.
In June, the District of Columbia followed Oregon’s lead and began offering the gender-neutral choice of “X” on driver licenses and identification cards, and similar legislation is currently pending in New York.
Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California, said in a statement that the bill puts California at the “forefront of ensuring the dignity and safety of its transgender, non-binary and gender-non-conforming residents.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/10/19/female-male-non-binary-california-legally-recognizes-third-gender-identification-documents/779188001/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Peak of the Orionid meteor shower this weekend - October 19, 2017
- Breaking: Gov Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across NC - October 19, 2017
- Triad cities officially make bid for Amazon headquarters HQ2 - October 19, 2017