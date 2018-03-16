California law forces pro-life centers to post abortion notices?

It’s Like ‘Lung Association Being Forced to Promote Cigarettes’

A new California law that forces pro-life pregnancy centers to post notices telling clients where and how to get an abortion will be challenged before the US Supreme Court next week. More than 100 pro-life pregnancy centers in California are being forced to either post an abortion notice in their waiting rooms or give clients a printed or digital notice.

Here’s the statement that California requires its pro-life pregnancy centers to post or print :

“California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services, prenatal care and abortion for eligible women. To determine whether you qualify, contact the county social services office at ____.”

San Diego Pregnancy Care Clinic is taking the case to the Supreme Court which weighs in on March 20.

