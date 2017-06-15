C-SPAN will air Congressional Charity ball game

First pitch: 7:05pm

C-Span will televise the Congressional Baseball Game For Charity tonight (June 15). https://www.congressionalbaseball.org/

*The Capitol Police Memorial Fund will be added to the list of this year’s beneficiaries.

Update: Representative Steve Scalise (R-La) remains in critical condition this morning after undergoing emergency surgery yesterday.

Scalise and 4 others were wounded after a lone gunman fired dozens of shots at Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball in Alexandria, Virginia ahead of tonight’s annual charity game. CBN News https://goo.gl/XPGVIn