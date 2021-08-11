Search
What to Buy (and not to buy) in August

Verne HillAug 11, 2021Comments Off on What to Buy (and not to buy) in August

Air conditioners

Indoor fans

Computers and laptops

School supplies

College dorm furniture

Patio furniture

Grills

Summer clothing and swimwear

 

What Not to Buy in August

Appliances

Mattresses

Some electronics / gaming consoles

Fall / winter clothing

SOURCE: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/what-to-buy-in-august/

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
