What to Buy (and not to buy) in August

What to Buy August
Air conditioners
Indoor fans
Computers and laptops
School supplies
College dorm furniture
Patio furniture
Grills
Summer clothing and swimwear
What Not to Buy in August
Appliances
Mattresses
Some electronics / gaming consoles
Fall / winter clothing
SOURCE: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/what-to-buy-in-august/
