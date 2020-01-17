Business 40 Update for January 2020

Larry Shaver, resident engineer with the NC DOT, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the latest on the eventual re-opening of Business 40 (or is that Salem Parkway) through downtown Winston-Salem.

Listen now…

Questions addressed include…

Where are we on the ‘completion’ timeline?

Road open vs total project ?

Ramp openings? Bridge updates? The pedestrians bridges are coming along, but we’re focusing on the vehicular bridges

Business 40 is now “Salem Parkway”?

New signage and new exit numbers

Daily updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/business40nc/

Website: www.business40nc.com/Pages/about.aspx