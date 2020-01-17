Search
Business 40 Update for January 2020

Verne HillJan 17, 2020Comments Off on Business 40 Update for January 2020

Larry Shaver, resident engineer with the NC DOT, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the latest on the eventual re-opening of Business 40 (or is that Salem Parkway) through downtown Winston-Salem.

Questions addressed include…
Where are we on the ‘completion’ timeline?
Road open vs total project ?
Ramp openings? Bridge updates? The pedestrians bridges are coming along, but we’re focusing on the vehicular bridges

Business 40 is now “Salem Parkway”?
New signage and new exit numbers

Daily updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/business40nc/
Website: www.business40nc.com/Pages/about.aspx

Verne Hill

Previous PostMartin Luther King Day: Observances in the Triad
