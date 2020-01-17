Larry Shaver, resident engineer with the NC DOT, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the latest on the eventual re-opening of Business 40 (or is that Salem Parkway) through downtown Winston-Salem.
Listen now…
Questions addressed include…
Where are we on the ‘completion’ timeline?
Road open vs total project ?
Ramp openings? Bridge updates? The pedestrians bridges are coming along, but we’re focusing on the vehicular bridges
Business 40 is now “Salem Parkway”?
New signage and new exit numbers
Daily updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/business40nc/
Website: www.business40nc.com/Pages/about.aspx
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Martin Luther King Day: Observances in the Triad - January 17, 2020
- Business 40 Update for January 2020 - January 17, 2020
- Friday News, January 17, 2020 - January 17, 2020