Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem

Verne HillOct 16, 2017Comments Off on Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem

A long-awaited upgrade of Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem will get underway on Oct. 23, accompanied by lane closures and warnings that it is time to start looking for alternative ways to travel to and from downtown.
The first lane closures will only be in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but in December drivers will be looking at a 45-day stretch when Business 40 will be down to one lane in each direction 24 hours a day.
Even that is nothing compared with the long stretch of time from late 2018 to the middle of 2020, when a big chunk of Business 40 running through downtown is scheduled to be closed to traffic of any kind.
“What I am telling people is that this is the warmup,” said Gayle Anderson, the president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce. “It is time to start exploring other routes now.”
The Business 40 renovation is a $100 million project designed to modernize downtown Winston-Salem’s obsolete freeway. The new road will have longer on- and offramps, fewer exits and most likely a 55 mph speed limit.
But to get there, the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Business 40 needs a face-lift of its own, and that’s what will start on Oct. 23.
The interchange work is scheduled to be finished by late 2018.

Winston-Salem Journal  https://goo.gl/R73gnp

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
