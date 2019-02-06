Business 40 Project Update: Broad Street Bridge to (re) open in April

The Business 40 renovation took another step forward this week as massive concrete girders were slowly lifted and eased into place at the site of the new Broad Street Bridge under construction downtown.
“Everything is on schedule,” said Larry Shaver (NC DOT). “We are hoping to have (Broad Street bridge) open by the end of April.”
The old Broad Street bridge was torn down last September. Once the new bridge is open, drivers will find it easier to cross the Business 40 construction zone between its north and south sides.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/broad-street-bridge-gets-big-girders-as-planned-opening-in/article_e73aff51-6fed-514b-a3a1-86e2f11a4596.html
