Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Business 40 Project Update: Broad Street Bridge to (re) open in April

Business 40 Project Update: Broad Street Bridge to (re) open in April

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019Comments Off on Business 40 Project Update: Broad Street Bridge to (re) open in April

Like

The Business 40 renovation took another step forward this week as massive concrete girders were slowly lifted and eased into place at the site of the new Broad Street Bridge under construction downtown.

“Everything is on schedule,” said Larry Shaver (NC DOT). “We are hoping to have (Broad Street bridge) open by the end of April.”

The old Broad Street bridge was torn down last September.   Once the new bridge is open, drivers will find it easier to cross the Business 40 construction zone between its north and south sides.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/broad-street-bridge-gets-big-girders-as-planned-opening-in/article_e73aff51-6fed-514b-a3a1-86e2f11a4596.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostJob: Drive a promo truck filled with chocolate across the US?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

(NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 06, 2019

The Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
20
Sun
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Jan 20 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2019 Everyone who drops[...]
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes