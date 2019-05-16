This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 19, 2019)
Update: Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem. Verne chats with Larry Shaver, assistant resident NC DOT engineer with the Business 40 Project
Good News: We approaching the halfway point of this major renovation of Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem
www.business40nc.com/Pages/about.aspx
For more information:Business 40 construction timeline or check out some of the most common questions people ask about the project.
Daily updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/business40nc/…ef=page_internal
