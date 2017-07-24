RECALL: Three specific flavors of 28-ounce cans of Bush’s baked Beans being recalled because of potentially defective side seams on cans.
Flavors include: Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. “Best by” date of June 2019 on the recalled cans.
INFO at 1-800-590-3797 or www.bushbeans.com
The products affected are:
28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977 0 and lot codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF,
28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and lot codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR
29-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and lot codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC
