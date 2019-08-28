BUS 40: Main Street ramps to re-open Friday

Business 40 Improvements Project in downtown Winston-Salem
Major update: The ramps to and from Main Street on Business 40 (near Highway 52) will re-open this Friday morning.
Electronic message boards will help drivers of the new changes.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-business-section-to-downtown-winston-salem-opens-friday
https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/construction-timeline.aspx
