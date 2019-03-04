Bulky Item Pickup Begins Today … and other Monday News

WBFJ News – Monday, March 4, 2019

Bulky-item pickup is here. The pick-ups start in Winston-Salem Today, but the effective date differs by neighborhood. Residents are getting postcards in the mail in advance of the pickups for their neighborhoods. Collections run through Sept. 6th.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/scavenging-time-bulky-item-pickup-starts-monday/article_4c261f17-d274-58bf-b19a-e8b12c5ea094.html

This Week is “Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. And with that, a Statewide Tornado Drill will take place this Wednesday, March 6th, at 9:30am. Weather and Safety Officials agree that the drill is the best way to prepare for severe weather, which can occur with little to no warning. It’s also a good idea to take time to inform your young children of the drill, and explain to them that it’s simply part of educating them in Safety Awareness.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/triad-tornado-drill-to-highlight-severe-weather-preparedness-week/83-08134895-e972-4136-a4dc-3f8ad9ad7f3a

Wake Forest announced Sunday that John Currie will replace Ron Wellman, effective May 1st. Wellman is in his 27th year as Wake Forest’s Athletics Director. Between Wellman’s tenure and that of Gene Hooks, Currie will be the Third Athletics Director at Wake Forest since 1964. Wellman will retire as the longest-tenured Athletics Director in the country.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/the-final-homecoming-currie-steps-in-as-wake-forest-ad/article_85071684-97a3-53ab-97cc-66ceafd4c4c1.html

A tornado roared into southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people and injured several others Sunday, part of a severe storm system that caused catastrophic damage and unleashed other tornadoes around the Southeast. “Unfortunately our toll, as far as fatalities, does stand at 23 at the current time,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WRBL-TV of the death toll. He added that two people were in intensive care. Drones flying overheard equipped with heat-seeking devices had scanned the area for survivors but the dangerous conditions halted the search late Sunday, Jones said. “The devastation is incredible,” he said. An intense ground search would resume Monday morning.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/at-least-dead-as-tornadoes-severe-storms-ravage-south/article_d04fb09b-acd0-5206-8fe4-2dbb199ae49e.html

Duke Energy will close 1 lane of Poplar Street between 4th Street and 5th Street beginning Monday, March 4th until Friday, March 8th, to make underground utility repairs.

Chick-fil-A has awarded several North Carolina employees a $25,000 scholarship as part of an initiative to award $15.3 million in scholarship money to 6,000 employees this year. The Wilson Times reported that 10 fast food workers were surprised with the award during a presentation on Friday. The restaurant awards students based on leadership, academics, community involvement and financial need.

Prom season is right around the corner! A group in Davidson County is working to make sure every girl gets the chance to sparkle and shine on the big night. Mantle Realty in Lexington organized a “prom project” that lets girls choose dresses and accessories for free. Organizers say they are thankful for all the donors, businesses and schools that made the event a success.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/high-schoolers-pick-out-perfect-dress-accessories-thanks-to-prom-project/26603195

Several Bibles and crosses survived a fire at a church in Raleigh County. The Coal City Fire Department said a fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Sunday at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview. The fire department said at times, the fire was so hot firefighters had to back out of the building. Despite the intensity of the fire, the fire department said no Bibles were burned and none of the crosses were damaged. The fire department said no firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. https://kutv.com/news/nation-world/bibles-crosses-survive-west-virginia-church-fire

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

COOLER and DRIER Weather This Week!

Today: Sunny… High 47

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy… Low 28

Tuesday: Sunny… High 44

Wednesday: Sunny… High 40