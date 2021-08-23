Back-to-School for students in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County, Guildford and Randolph counties today.
BTW: 54,000 students are back in class today in the WS/FC school system. Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors. www.journalnow.com
Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine. An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/
School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses - August 23, 2021
- Breaking News: FDA grants Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ‘full approval’ status - August 23, 2021
- Monday News, August 23, 2021 - August 23, 2021