BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses

BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses

Verne Hill Aug 23, 2021

Back-to-School for students in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County, Guildford and Randolph counties today.

BTW: 54,000 students are back in class today in the WS/FC school system. Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors. www.journalnow.com

 

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine. An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.   https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

 

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

 

