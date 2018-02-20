Search
Britax B.O.B. jogging strollers – Are they safe?

Verne HillFeb 20, 2018Comments Off on Britax B.O.B. jogging strollers – Are they safe?

No RECALL? The U.S. government is ‘pressing’ a South Carolina company in an effort to stop it from continuing to sell jogging strollers blamed for at least 97 injuries, including 50 children.  Consumers have filed at least 200 complaints since January 2012 charging the wheels detach from certain models of Britax Child Safety’s B.O.B. jogging strollers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC.

The front wheel ‘detachments’ are not due to a defect in the product or design, but involve the quick release mechanism being improperly secured.’

The three-wheel strollers include 17 models: Ironman, Ironman Duallie, Revolution, Revolution CE, Revolution Flex, Revolution Flex Duallie, Revolution Pro, Revolution Pro Duallie, Revolution SE, Revolution SE Demo, Revolution SE Duallie, Revolution SE Duallie Plus, Revolution SE Plus, Sport Utility Stroller, Stroller Strides, Stroller Strides Duallie and SUS Duallie.

The strollers were sold at mass retailers and independent stores across the U.S. for $400 to $650, and many are believed to now be available in second-hand stores, the CPSC said in its legal filing.

https://goo.gl/xA5TWf

Verne Hill

