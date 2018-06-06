Bringing awareness to the Opioid Crisis

The Big Picture: In 2017, Novant Health diagnosed more than 11,500 patients with opioid use disorder, 18 percent of those patients are receiving medication-assisted therapy to support their recovery.

Some 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to a U.S. surgeon general report. Good news: Forsyth County just got a boost in its supply of Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can ‘reverse’ an opioid overdose. Hundreds of doses of the drug were donated to Forsyth County EMS by United Healthcare Community Plan of North Carolina, Walgreens and Project Lazarus, a nonprofit organization based in Wilkes County.

The donation of Naloxone comes at a good time. About 600 doses of the drug have been administered by first responders in Forsyth County so far this year…

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-s-naloxone-supply-gets-a-boost-as-area/article_f09672f6-e1c5-5e10-b413-3a36c199312f.html

Dr Lawrence R. Nycum (NIC-um) – Chief Medical Officer w/ Novant Health

Being pro-active

-Eliminate the temptation (medicine drops)

-Some 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to a U.S. surgeon general report.

BLOG post

Putting people first: We need to change the words used in fighting the opioid epidemic https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/healthy-headlines/articleid/656/we-need-to-change-the-words-used-in-fighting-the-opioid-epidemic

Safe Drop-Off locations for unwanted medications

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/1887/novant-health-to-participate-in-national-drug-take-back-day.aspx