Bringing awareness to the Opioid Crisis

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

The Big Picture:  In 2017, Novant Health diagnosed more than 11,500 patients with opioid use disorder, 18 percent of those patients are receiving medication-assisted therapy to support their recovery.

 

Some 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to a U.S. surgeon general report.  Good news: Forsyth County just got a boost in its supply of Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can ‘reverse’ an opioid overdose. Hundreds of doses of the drug were donated to Forsyth County EMS by United Healthcare Community Plan of North Carolina, Walgreens and Project Lazarus, a nonprofit organization based in Wilkes County.

The donation of Naloxone comes at a good time. About 600 doses of the drug have been administered by first responders in Forsyth County so far this year

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-s-naloxone-supply-gets-a-boost-as-area/article_f09672f6-e1c5-5e10-b413-3a36c199312f.html

 

Dr Lawrence R. Nycum (NIC-um) – Chief Medical Officer w/ Novant Health

 

Being pro-active

-Eliminate the temptation (medicine drops)

-Some 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to a U.S. surgeon general report.

 BLOG post

Putting people first:  We need to change the words used in fighting the opioid epidemic    https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/healthy-headlines/articleid/656/we-need-to-change-the-words-used-in-fighting-the-opioid-epidemic

 

Safe Drop-Off locations for unwanted medications

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/1887/novant-health-to-participate-in-national-drug-take-back-day.aspx

 

Previous Post**Safe Drop-Off locations for unwanted medications
