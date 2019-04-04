In Theaters April 17, 2019…
Be listening for your chance to join WBFJ in a pre-screening of the new movie ‘Breakthrough’ happening Tue, April 9.
BREAKTHROUGH is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction.
BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.
In Theaters April 17, 2019
For group ticket information, visit: http://www.BreakthroughMovie.com/
Official Trailer
http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxMovies
Connect with Breakthrough Online: Visit the Breakthrough WEBSITE: http://www.BreakthroughMovie.com
Like Breakthrough on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Breakthrough…
Follow Breakthrough on TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/SeeBreakthrough
Follow Breakthrough on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/Breakthroug… #BreakthroughMovie
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie - April 4, 2019
- Thursday is National Burrito Day - April 4, 2019
- Your ‘medical debt’ has been forgiven? - April 4, 2019