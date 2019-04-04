Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie

BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie

Verne HillApr 04, 2019Comments Off on BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie

Like

In Theaters April 17, 2019…

Be listening for your chance to join WBFJ in a pre-screening of the new movie ‘Breakthrough’ happening Tue, April 9.  

BREAKTHROUGH is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up.  Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction.

BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

In Theaters April 17, 2019

For group ticket information, visit: http://www.BreakthroughMovie.com/

 

Official Trailer

http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxMovies

 

Connect with Breakthrough Online: Visit the Breakthrough WEBSITE: http://www.BreakthroughMovie.com

Like Breakthrough on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Breakthrough…

Follow Breakthrough on TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/SeeBreakthrough

Follow Breakthrough on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/Breakthroug… #BreakthroughMovie

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday is National Burrito Day

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Your ‘medical debt’ has been forgiven?

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Heinz has unveiled a new combo, “Kranch” Sauce?

Verne HillApr 04, 2019

Community Events

Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
Apr
5
Fri
9:00 am Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Apr 5 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Hillsdale Church Children’s and Youth’s Ministries 336-998-1098 The sale begins Thursday, April 4 (6-8pm)
10:00 am Spring Excess Inventory Sale @ Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts (Winston-Salem)
Spring Excess Inventory Sale @ Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts (Winston-Salem)
Apr 5 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
The sale also continues Saturday, April 6 (8-1) All proceeds to help women achieve economic independence 336.970.0374
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes