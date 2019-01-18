Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Breaking: Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood passes

Breaking: Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood passes

Verne HillJan 18, 2019Comments Off on Breaking: Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood passes

Like

The Wood family wants to thank family, friends, our small-town Virginia community of Patrick County, as well as everyone in the NASCAR community for their unwavering support of Glenn – his life, his legacy and everything “Pa” represented. We’ve had some very challenging days but the uplifting words you all have sent truly meant a lot and we thank every one of you for thinking of our family during this difficult time.   Funeral arrangements are still pending…  https://www.facebook.com/WoodBrothersRacing/

 

Sad News from NASCAR:  Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood, passed away this morning.  He was 93…

Glen Wood raced as a driver in NASCAR from 1950 to 1963 before co-founding Wood Brothers Racing with his brother Leonard.

-In 2012, Glen was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a driver and team owner

-Wood Brothers Racing is NASCAR’s longest running team, with 99 victories…

-Glen and his wife Bernece enjoyed hosting visitors at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, Virginia.

 

https://www.wsoctv.com/sports/glen-wood-co-founder-of-nascar-s-legendary-wood-brothers-racing-dies-at-93/906351254

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCheck out the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' this Sunday night
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 18, 2019

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 18, 2019

Remembering MLK: Area events planned

Verne HillJan 18, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
18
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jan
19
Sat
9:00 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Nikita Koloff, Dr. Benji Kelley, Tim Worely (former NFL player), Dave Roever & Pastor Michael Thomas Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) http://www.itickets.com/events/411689.html 336.202.2339 Hosted by Talking & Walking Christian Men’s Ministry
11:00 am Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Jan 19 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Donation List: Warm Hats, Winter Coats, Socks, Gloves, Hand warmers, Scarves Toilet Paper, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Hand/Personal Wipes, Razors & Shaving cream 336.638.1315 http://www.iamaqueen.org  Hosted by I Am A Queen – a non-profit[...]
Jan
20
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes