Breaking: Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood passes

The Wood family wants to thank family, friends, our small-town Virginia community of Patrick County, as well as everyone in the NASCAR community for their unwavering support of Glenn – his life, his legacy and everything “Pa” represented. We’ve had some very challenging days but the uplifting words you all have sent truly meant a lot and we thank every one of you for thinking of our family during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are still pending… https://www.facebook.com/WoodBrothersRacing/

Sad News from NASCAR: Woods Brothers Racing co-founder, Glen Wood, passed away this morning. He was 93…

Glen Wood raced as a driver in NASCAR from 1950 to 1963 before co-founding Wood Brothers Racing with his brother Leonard.

-In 2012, Glen was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a driver and team owner

-Wood Brothers Racing is NASCAR’s longest running team, with 99 victories…

-Glen and his wife Bernece enjoyed hosting visitors at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, Virginia.

