Breaking: TobyMac’s eldest son dead at 21…

Verne HillOct 24, 2019

New this morning:  TobyMac’s oldest child ‘Truett’ has died. Truett (or Tru-Dog) was just 21 years old…

Few details about the death have been released.

A representative for TobyMac said in a statement:

“Truett did pass away at home sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Cause of death has not been determined. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

TobyMac was on tour in Canada but is back home with his family.

https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/10/24/truett-foster-mckeehan-tobymacs-son-rapper-dies-suddenly/4080913002/

 

The song by TobyMac “Scars” was originally dedicated to his son.

 “Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone…”

*TobyMac told The Tennessean last year it was tough to see his oldest living on his own.”‘Scars’ is deeply personal.  Up to now, [our home’s] been a safe harbor, a place of love. And now, you know, I have my first kid leave home. He’s going and facing this world…. To watch and see him get cut and get bruised, it’s not easy.  I want people to know that they are not alone…”

Check out the live video – TobyMac “Scars”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFSA3SvZWX0

 

Verne Hill

