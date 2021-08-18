Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million ‘former and prospective customers’ that applied
for T-Mobile credit have been exposed in a recent data breach.
The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised.
https://myfox8.com/news/t-mobile-confirms-data-breach-impacting-over-40-million-current-prospective-customers
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday Word - August 18, 2021
- Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure - August 18, 2021
- Breaking: T-Mobile confirms data breach - August 18, 2021