Breaking: T-Mobile confirms data breach

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million ‘former and prospective customers’ that applied

for T-Mobile credit have been exposed in a recent data breach.

The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised.

