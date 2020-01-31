Breaking: Salem Parkway / Bus 40 to reopen this weekend

Update from the NC DOT: Business 40 / Salem Parkway will be ‘back open’ for your Monday morning commute! That’s nearly 6 months ahead of schedule. Officially, crews are shooting for an early Sunday re-opening of Business 40.

Also, all north / south bridges over Salem Parkway / Business 40 including Cherry and Marshall street bridges will re-open by 4pm today (Jan 31).

Business 40 has been closed since Nov. 17, 2018 for a $100-million renovation. Originally planned as a two-year closure, the project was sped by incentives to the contractors to finish early.

BTW: The Winston-Salem Dash are having a “Pop-Up Party” this Saturday at NOON to allow people to ‘walk’ on the freeway between Peters Creek Parkway and Brookstown Avenue.

NCDOT News <galint@ncdot.gov>

Salem Parkway/U.S. 421 to Open Months Ahead of Schedule

WINSTON-SALEM – The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to open the new Salem Parkway/U.S. 421 (formerly Business 40) this weekend, nearly six months ahead of schedule, if weather cooperates.

Construction crews are scheduled to install the pavement markings on the roadway this weekend if conditions are dry, and then reopen the road Sunday. Even if weather does interfere, NCDOT officials say the “opening is imminent.”

Though the road will open to traffic soon, full construction of the project will not be complete for several more months.

“This is great news for Winston-Salem businesses, families and commuters and I appreciate the tireless work of our Department of Transportation officials to complete construction as quickly as possible and ahead of schedule,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

“There is still work to do before the entire project is completed,” said NCDOT Resident Engineer Larry Shaver. “Some of that work will require nighttime lane closures when overnight traffic volumes are minimal. We are excited that we can open Salem Parkway earlier than expected.”

Shaver credited the contractors with their hard work and long hours to speed up the project. As of late January, Flatiron Constructors-Blythe Development had hired 41 contractors and subcontractors, providing employment for close to 600 workers. About 200 of them have been hired during the construction period.

“This has been an unprecedented feat,” said NCDOT Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey. “Never in the history of our state has a section of freeway been closed in both directions at the same time for reconstruction.”

Ivey noted that in the early days of project discussion, the public overwhelmingly favored a 2-year, full closure project versus a 6-year, partial closure of Business 40 during construction.

“We are thrilled to have the road open in 14 months, almost six months earlier than originally planned,” he said. “We thank everyone who provided input to make this a hallmark project for our state and a beautiful new entrance into Winston-Salem.”

Once the remaining items of the project are completed this summer, Salem Parkway/U.S. 421 will be a safe, modern freeway with aesthetic enhancements consistent with the City of Arts and Innovation.