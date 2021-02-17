Breaking: Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer

Breaking: Conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh, whose work influenced a generation of American politics, has died at the age of 70, after an intense battle with advanced lung cancer.

To the end, Limbaugh publicly credited his “faith in Jesus Christ with getting him through” this “very difficult battle with cancer”.

*”The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988.

Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) microphone, Rush ushered in his daily (three-hour) conservative talk show which quickly attracted listeners across the country. His show eventually grew into the largest listening audience in radio.

*In early 2020, Limbaugh announced he had advanced lung cancer.

Rush was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in February 2020.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/february/rush-limbaugh-dies-after-battle-with-lung-cancer-i-have-a-personal-relationship-with-jesus-christ-nbsp