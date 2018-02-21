Search
Breaking: Rev. Billy Graham passes at 99

Verne HillFeb 21, 2018Comments Off on Breaking: Rev. Billy Graham passes at 99

“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead.
Don’t you believe a word of it.
I shall be more alive than I am now.
I will just have changed my address.
I will have gone into the presence of God…”
-Quote from Rev Billy Graham, going ‘home’ at the age of 99

Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham passed away this morning just before 8am at his home in Montreat (near Asheville). Graham was 99. Rev Graham was in ‘declining health’, suffering from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments over the past several years. Graham passed peacefully Wednesday morning of natural causes.
-Mark DeMoss, spokesperson for the Graham family

Please pray for the extended Graham family…
The 5 children: Gigi (born Virginia), Anne, Bunny (born Ruth), Franklin and Ned.

Graham’s ministry reached millions of lives around the world.
He shared the gospel of Jesus Christ to nearly 215 million people in live audiences in more than 185 countries.

The written word: ‘Just As I Am’, Billy Graham’s 1997 best-selling autobiography, was one of five best sellers among his 33 books and pamphlets of advice and inspiration. https://goo.gl/VMy13e

We are not cisterns made for hoarding,
we are channels made for sharing. -Billy Graham

Only God who made us can touch us
and change us and save us from ourselves. -Billy Graham

Only the supernatural love of God through changed lives
can solve the problems that we face in our world. -Billy Graham

Billy Graham Biography
https://goo.gl/M6t1s7

Billy Graham: A message to America spoken on his birthday at age 95.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4TMuee7Ir8

Dedication of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte
May 31, 2007 – Former Presidents Carter, Bush, and Clinton and other dignitaries attended the dedication of the Billy Graham Library.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?198399-1/billy-graham-library-dedication

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

