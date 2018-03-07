Breaking News: Woody Durham, the longtime radio voice of the Tarheels passes at 76

Woody Durham, who called more than 1,800 broadcasts, retired in 2011 after he began struggling with his speech and understanding others. He was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia, a rare brain disorder that affects speech.

Breaking News: Woody Durham, the longtime radio voice of the Tarheels (UNC Chapel Hill basketball and football) for 40 years passed away Thursday evening. Woody Durham was 76.

“Last winter (2016), I was diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder, primary progressive aphasia, that affects my language expression. I want to tell you this because I will no longer be doing any public speaking. I can still enjoy the company of friends and traveling with my wife, Jean, but I am not able to address groups as I did in the past. While learning of this diagnosis was a bit of a shock for Jean and me, and yes, quite an ironic one at that, it also brought a sense of relief to us in terms of understanding what was happening to me and how best to deal with it…” Woody Durham SOURCE: WRAL Sports https://goo.gl/DkTqfX

“Go where you go, and do what you do” A phrase that Woody Durham, the longtime voice of the Tarheels’ men’s basketball and football teams, often repeated during a game’s most dramatic moments. Support aphasia research with the purchase of this one of a kind T-shirt. The “Go Where You Go” shirts, which honors Woody Durham, are the top sellers at Chapel Hill Sportswear on E. Franklin St., in Chapel Hill and online…

Support aphasia research here: https://goo.gl/dJgffi