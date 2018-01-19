Breaking News:  House Passes ‘Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act’

As hundreds of thousands of pro-life people prepared to march in the March for Life in DC, the US House of Representatives voted to approve the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act — legislation protecting babies who survive abortions.
The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 4712) passed 241-183. All Republicans voted for final passage, but only six Democrats voted in favor of it.
The bill would amend existing U.S. law to “prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”
