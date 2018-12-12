Breaking News? Holidays stress out most Americans

The average couple will have seven arguments throughout the season, according to new research.

While the holidays are synonymous with peace, love and joy for many Americans who celebrate, the holiday season is actually filled with physical and emotional discomfort. In fact, 88% of us feel stressed when celebrating the holidays.

The top things most likely to cause friction during the holidays:

Arguments over whose family to visit (29 percent), who cleans up (27 percent) and who cooks the holiday dinner (24 percent).

Keeping STRESS in check:

Experts suggest that small changes like lowering our overall expectations, removing unnecessary items from our holiday checklist, even meditation (and exercise) can go a long way in alleviating extra stress.

Good News: Most (82%) of Americans report having a (positive) “holiday spirit.”

When it comes to the holidays..

Spending quality time with loved ones (82 percent), giving gifts to loved ones (56 percent) and being able to relax and recuperate (53 percent) are some of the positive aspects to the holidays.

65% report being more social over the holidays, going to an average of five parties during the upcoming holiday season.

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/the-holiday-stress-out-88-percent-of-americans-study-claims.print?fbclid=IwAR17OVaxk3WDjqTJRJjtRZpzJ4ACAObuKSHesY8vfa3UbxV50gYO7ZqBkMM