The man who randomly shot and killed a man in Ohio and posted video of that murder on Facebook has now shot and killed himself.
Pennsylvania State Police say they confronted Steve Stephens this morning in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, he pulled over, and as officers approached the car, he took his own life, authorities said.
Read More from CBN News https://goo.gl/baqKNO
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Breaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police - April 18, 2017
- Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways - April 18, 2017
- Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017 - April 18, 2017