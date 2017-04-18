Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Breaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police
tdy_news_rascon_facebook_killer_170418.today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop

Breaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police

Verne HillApr 18, 2017Comments Off on Breaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police

Like

The man who randomly shot and killed a man in Ohio and posted video of that murder on Facebook has now shot and killed himself.

Pennsylvania State Police say they confronted Steve Stephens this morning in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, he pulled over, and as officers approached the car, he took his own life, authorities said.

Read More from CBN News   https://goo.gl/baqKNO

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

uncle-sam-304887__340

Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

breakfast-2130017_960_720

Tuesday News, APRIL 18, 2017

Verne HillApr 18, 2017

Jonathan-Cain

Jonathan Cain

Verne HillApr 17, 2017

Community Events

Apr
18
Tue
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 18 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
6:30 pm Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Apr 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Bible study: “The Battle Plan for Prayer” by the Kendrick Brothers. Cost: $14.00 (per person)  /  No pre-registration is required 336.996.7388 hpeddycord@triad.rr.com  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
Apr
19
Wed
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 19 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
Apr
20
Thu
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 20 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes