Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Breaking: Gov Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across NC

Breaking: Gov Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across NC

Verne HillOct 19, 2017Comments Off on Breaking: Gov Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across NC

Like

NC Governor Roy Cooper took sweeping action on Wednesday issuing an Executive Order that will allow men to enter women’s public bathrooms, showers, locker rooms and other intimate facilities across the state and that will grant special legally protected status in state employment and contracting on the basis of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression.” This same day, Gov. Cooper joined other parties in filing a legal request asking a federal court to invalidate the bathroom protections included in House Bill 142, the “replacement” bill for North Carolina’s House Bill 2.

Governor Roy Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across N.C.  by NC Family Staff  October 19, 2017

Executive Order
Gov. Cooper signed an Executive Order Wednesday that would greatly expand the state’s non-discrimination policies relating to employment, contracting, grant making, government services and access to public facilities. The list of protected classifications includes “sexual orientation,” and “gender identity or expression” and applies to all “state agencies, boards, commissions and departments under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Governor.”

The Executive Order goes so far as to require any entity that receives state funds, as well as private contractors or subcontractors seeking to do business with the state, to have internal corporate policies that mirror the states policy outlined above. This means that in order to receive state funds or to contract with the state, a non-profit or for-profit business must open women’s bathrooms and other intimate facilities to men, and vice versa.

It is important to note that these special classifications of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity and expression” are not included in federal non-discrimination law, or the non-discrimination policies of 28 states, including North Carolina.

Judicial “Consent Decree”
Governor Cooper, on Wednesday, also joined other parties in filing a “Consent Judgment and Decree” asking the federal court to invalidate the bathroom provision of House Bill 142 (the successor bill to House Bill 2), so that “transgender people are not prevented from the use of public facilities in accordance with their gender identity.” The ACLU of North Carolina, Equality NC, State Attorney General Josh Stein, and other parties in the case joined Gov. Cooper in filing the request.

Not surprisingly, the document acknowledges that N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and Speaker of the N.C. House Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) “sought and were granted permissive intervention” in the case but fails to note that they have not joined in the “consent” request.

NC Family will continue to monitor the situation and give updates as needed. Full text of relevant documents can be found below:

• Executive Order
• Consent Judgment and Decree
• Memo in Support of Consent Decree
• Cooper Administration’s Memo in Support of Consent Decree

Governor Roy Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across N.C.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Verne HillOct 19, 2017

JOBS: Top highest paying industries in the US

Verne HillOct 19, 2017

Thursday News, OCT 19, 2017   

Verne HillOct 19, 2017

Community Events

Sep
6
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 1 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
13
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
20
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
27
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Oct
4
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes