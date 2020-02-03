BREAKING: Earth Fare closing all of its stores

BREAKING: Earth Fare will be closing all of its stores, a move that impacts a total of 13 locations in North Carolina including High Point and Greensboro.

The Asheville company, which been selling organic and natural foods since 1975, cited challenges in the retail industry for the decision.

The grocery chain said it will start discounting its inventory in all of its stores.

