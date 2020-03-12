Breaking: Couple has COVID 19 in Forsyth County.

Breaking: The patients are a couple who contracted the virus after going on a cruise where other travelers tested positive, according to the NC Health Department.
The couple is doing ‘well and are in isolation at their home’, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
(as of 2pm) There are now 14 confirmed cases in North Carolina. The two cases in Forsyth County were the first outside of the Triangle area.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cases-of-coronavirus-id-d-in-forsyth-couple-contracted-covid/
