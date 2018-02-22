Breaking: Billy Graham to ‘Lie in Honor’ at US Capitol

UPDATE: Billy Graham’s body will be brought to the US Capitol in DC, where he will ‘Lie in Honor’ in the Rotunda next Wednesday and Thursday (FEB 28 – Mar 1).

Members of the public will be allowed to come and pay their respects…

BTW: It’s a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. Civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to ‘Lie in Honor’ in 2005. https://goo.gl/nnJERb

Public event: Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte this Monday and Tuesday.

Private event: An invitation-only funeral service will be held next Friday, March 2, at noon near The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte…

Remembering the life and ministry of Billy Graham

Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website site https://goo.gl/HrbnC6