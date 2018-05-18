Search
Breaking : Another school shooting this time in Texas…

Verne HillMay 18, 2018Comments Off on Breaking : Another school shooting this time in Texas…

Officials: Multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School, located 30 miles southeast of Houston, Texas.

The main suspect is said to be 17 years old.

Update at noon: Explosive devices have been found both inside and around the school.  Police are now sweeping a mobile home about two miles from the school where they fear there may be more explosives.

