Breaking : Another school shooting this time in Texas…

Officials: Multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School, located 30 miles southeast of Houston, Texas.

The main suspect is said to be 17 years old.

Update at noon: Explosive devices have been found both inside and around the school. Police are now sweeping a mobile home about two miles from the school where they fear there may be more explosives.

