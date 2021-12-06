Breaking: 3 more Hostages released in Haiti

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages have been released (of the 17 being held in Haiti). Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits.

As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.

As announced on Friday, we encourage everyone to focus on praying and fasting for the hostages.

Please continue to intercede for those (12) who are still being held as well as those who have been released.

We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones.”

Thank you for your prayer support.

– Christian Aid Ministries

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/us-religious-group-says-haitian-gang-releases-3-more-hostages