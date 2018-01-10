‘Breakfast with Dads’ is a great event, but the reality is that a lot of our kids will not have a Dad present. But there is nothing like having a male mentor to stand in the gap…

Back in December, Kristina Dove, a volunteer at Dade Middle School in Dallas posted on Facebook asking for “at least 50” male volunteers to stand in as male mentors at an event called “Breakfast with Dads”.

Kristina received 400 responses overnight, and when the day arrived, more than 600 men showed up.

One volunteer, Assistant Dallas ISD Police Chief Jason Rodriguez, tweeted about the importance of being a mentor. “Words cannot describe the impact mentoring youth can have on both you and your mentee. Powerful to see a community of fellow men and fathers come together to wrap their arms around our young men…”

Kristina’s wish: That the mentors who showed up for “Breakfast with Dads” last month will continue to work with the kids in 2018… https://goo.gl/e13HbA