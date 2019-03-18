Bracket tips from USAToday

Everything you need to dominate your March Madness office pool. NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament bracket tips from USA-Today.

*First off, you’ll definitely need a bracket.

You can print one here.

http://smg-design.s3.amazonaws.com/bracket/2019-mens-ncaa-basketball-tournament-bracket.pdf

#1 seeds: Duke, Carolina, Virginia and Gonzaga…

*NC Central, Gardner Webb Liberty University and Wofford received automatic bids to the Big Dance by winning their conference tourneys.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2019/03/18/ncaa-tournament-bracket-tips-your-guide-dominating-march-madness/3199272002/