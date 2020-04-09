BP: Supporting our local heroes with ‘cheaper gas’?

*BP and Amoco gas stations are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April.

Our local first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers are the heart of our local communities, they are on the frontlines each day to ensure our loved ones and our communities are taken care of.

Join BP in supporting your local first responder, doctor, nurse or hospital worker to provide them with a 50 cents off per gallon discount to use on their next fill up at BP and Amoco stations – through the month of April.

We encourage you to share this website bp.com/localheroes and send a personal thank you on social using #bpsupportslocalheroes.

BP said the gas discount is a way to support the workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me, and can redeem the discount using the code until April 30. Other companies are offering services to those on the front lines…

Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

Uber offering 10 million free rides for people in need which includes first responders, and Lyft offering free scooter trips to healthcare workers and first responders.