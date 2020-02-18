Search
Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection

Feb 18, 2020

NEW: Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on.

The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago but are only now eligible to sue because of recent changes in their states’ statute-of-limitations laws.

By going to bankruptcy court, the Scouts can put those lawsuits on hold for now.

But ultimately, the BSA organization could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation trust fund that could surpass one billion dollars

Verne Hill

