Box Tops for Education going (all) digital?

For years, families have helped their schools by clipping the Box Tops for Education off of products like cereal boxes and sent them to their school.

Now, the program has a new smartphone app, simply called “Box Tops for Education,” that allows users to scan their receipts whenever they buy participating products at any store. With each valid receipt scanned, the program donates 10 cents to the school of your choice.

BTW: The Box Tops for Education app is available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store

