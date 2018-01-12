Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Boone vs LA: APP fans flock to small mountain town in record numbers!

Boone vs LA: APP fans flock to small mountain town in record numbers!

Verne HillJan 12, 2018Comments Off on Boone vs LA: APP fans flock to small mountain town in record numbers!

Like

It’s official: App State has repeated as the home-game attendance leader in the Sun Belt Conference for the 2017 football season. But that’s not all.  The Mountaineers  drew a larger average home-game crowd than one NFL team in California?  Both the Mountaineers’ Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone and the StubHub Center, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers offer 30,000 seats. But, Boone averaged more fans this football season!

Way to go Mountaineers.    https://goo.gl/mg56BV

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post‘Share the Health’ Health Fair (JAN 13)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Hope and Love Foundation’ (SUN@5)

Verne HillJan 12, 2018

‘Share the Health’ Health Fair (JAN 13)

Verne HillJan 12, 2018

ALERT:  Temporary visitor restrictions at area hospitals

Verne HillJan 12, 2018

Community Events

Jan
13
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “A New Episode” Guest Speaker: Arlene Crump Peebles / Music: Warren Newkirk It’s Free / For more info: (336) 764.5133 Presented by Alabaster Place, Inc.
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
10:00 am Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
This FREE event is specifically for Single Moms and their Kids. It will be a time to meet and greet…a time for coffee and donuts…a time to create and color…a time to dance and sing…a[...]
10:00 am Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Donation List: Warm Hats, Winter Coats, Socks, Gloves, Hand warmers, Scarves Toilet Paper, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Hand/Personal Wipes, Razors & Shaving cream 336.638.1315 http://www.iamaqueen.org  Hosted by I Am A Queen – a non-profit[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes