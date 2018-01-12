Boone vs LA: APP fans flock to small mountain town in record numbers!

It’s official: App State has repeated as the home-game attendance leader in the Sun Belt Conference for the 2017 football season. But that’s not all. The Mountaineers drew a larger average home-game crowd than one NFL team in California? Both the Mountaineers’ Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone and the StubHub Center, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers offer 30,000 seats. But, Boone averaged more fans this football season!
