Blue Local: Special ACA product in the Triad offered through Wake Forest Baptist Medical and BC/BS NC

Verne Hill Nov 13, 2019

NOTE: Please consult a healthcare professional to help BEST fit your needs with your upcoming 2020 health care coverage.

Open Enrollment continues through December 15, 2019 to enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2020 insurance plan through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace.

Hey WBFJ listeners / family…

Paula and I chatted with our good friends at Worley Insurance in Lexington  – (336) 249-6344  – about our Healthcare options for 2020 on Monday.  Here is an option presented to us that really helps to cut monthly costs while providing similar coverage moving into 2020.    -Verne

“Blue Local” is being offered through Wake Forest Baptist Medical’

*Blue Cross and Blue Shield N.C. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have agreed to create a special Affordable Care Act product in the Triad that could reduce 2020 individual rates by up to 40%.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/blue-cross-wake-forest-baptist-create-local-aca-plan-projected/article_7ec84db4-59a1-5c81-8738-b6d868e72a01.html

Open Enrollment continues through December 15, 2019 to enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2020 insurance plan through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace. https://www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/dates-and-deadlines/

NOTE: Please consult a healthcare professional to help BEST fit your needs with your upcoming 2020 health care coverage.

