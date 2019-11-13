Blue Local: Special ACA product in the Triad offered through Wake Forest Baptist Medical and BC/BS NC

NOTE: Please consult a healthcare professional to help BEST fit your needs with your upcoming 2020 health care coverage.
Open Enrollment continues through December 15, 2019 to enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2020 insurance plan through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace.
Hey WBFJ listeners / family…
Paula and I chatted with our good friends at Worley Insurance in Lexington – (336) 249-6344 – about our Healthcare options for 2020 on Monday. Here is an option presented to us that really helps to cut monthly costs while providing similar coverage moving into 2020. -Verne
“Blue Local” is being offered through Wake Forest Baptist Medical’
*Blue Cross and Blue Shield N.C. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have agreed to create a special Affordable Care Act product in the Triad that could reduce 2020 individual rates by up to 40%.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/blue-cross-wake-forest-baptist-create-local-aca-plan-projected/article_7ec84db4-59a1-5c81-8738-b6d868e72a01.html
