Blue Bell ‘Christmas flavors’ roll out

‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream from Blue Bell.
It’s a vanilla based ice cream with bits of chocolate chip, snicker doodle and sugar cookies mixed in. Red sprinkles and green icing are swirled throughout.
Also out in store: Blue Bell’s peppermint and peppermint bark flavors. All three flavors are available for a limited time. https://goo.gl/hjbfMU
BTW: Christmas Eve just 2 months away!!
