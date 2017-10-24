Search
Blue Bell ‘Christmas flavors’ roll out

Verne HillOct 24, 2017

‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream from Blue Bell.

It’s a vanilla based ice cream with bits of chocolate chip, snicker doodle and sugar cookies mixed in. Red sprinkles and green icing are swirled throughout.

Also out in store: Blue Bell’s peppermint and peppermint bark flavors. All three flavors are available for a limited time.  https://goo.gl/hjbfMU

BTW: Christmas Eve just 2 months away!!

