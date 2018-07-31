Blood donors needed

The American Red Cross is searching for donors of all blood types due to a sever mid-summer blood shortage. And Amazon is sweetening the deal to donate blood.
Anyone who donates blood or platelets from now (July 30) through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially.
Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together for more details.
The Red Cross strives to have a five-day supply of blood on hand to be prepared for emergencies. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/27/blood-donation-amazon-gift-card-american-red-cross/849582002/
