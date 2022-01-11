Urgent Need for Blood Donations

Blood supplies are at a ‘critically low’ level across nation as well as here the Piedmont Triad. The American Red Cross has declared it’s first-ever ‘national blood crisis’. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, the cancellation of blood drives and staffing challenges, leading to the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. *Last year, the American Red Cross saw a 34% decline in new blood donors.
Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org
*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022
Preparing for blood donation:
*Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before your appointment.
*Drink a few extra glasses of water than normal.
*Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above your elbow.
*Eat a healthy meal before giving blood that includes lean proteins (like lean meat, cheese or yogurt) or complex carbohydrates (bread, cereal and fruit) and avoid fatty foods. Eating food with iron — like red meat or spinach — will help ensure you have enough iron to donate. https://www.redcrossblood.org/
Blood Donation requirements
Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)
Weigh at least 110 pounds.
Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.
Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.
Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross
