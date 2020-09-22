BLM takes down ‘what we believe’ page

Social media users noticed Monday the controversial Black Lives Matter (Global Network) organization — the radical business behind the “social justice” movement — deleted its oft-cited “what we believe” page.

Now the website states: “Sorry, but the page you were trying to view does not exist.”

According to CBN News: In the since-removed section of the website, Black Lives Matter said its mission is to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure,” to “dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work,” as well as “foster a queer-affirming network” by “freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual.”

The official organization has been very open about its Marxist / Socialistic political ideologies and destructive intentions.

One of the group’s co-founders, in fact, has acknowledged she and one of her BLM cohorts are “trained Marxists.”

And New York City BLM leader Hawk Newsome has refused to condemn violence and looting and told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum he wants to “burn down the system” if the U.S. “doesn’t give us what we want.”

#BlacklivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s death.

https://blacklivesmatter.com/about/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/black-lives-matter-org-deletes-about-page-calling-for-lsquo-disruption-rsquo-of-nuclear-family