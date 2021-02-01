Wally Decker
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
- BLESSED TO BLESS – February Ministry Of The Month - February 1, 2021
- Wednesday Word - January 27, 2021
- Wednesday Word - January 20, 2021
BonnieHiltonDec 02, 2020
BonnieHiltonOct 28, 2020
BonnieHiltonAug 12, 2020
Tonia CornettJul 10, 2019
Tonia CornettJan 16, 2019
Tonia CornettAug 29, 2018
Wally DeckerDec 23, 2020
Wally DeckerNov 25, 2020
Wally DeckerSep 30, 2020
Wally DeckerJan 27, 2021
Wally DeckerJan 20, 2021
Wally DeckerJan 13, 2021
Wally DeckerFeb 01, 2021Comments Off on BLESSED TO BLESS – February Ministry Of The Month
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm
With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes