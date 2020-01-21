Blank? Those chalky ‘candy hearts’ are back for Valentine’s

This year, the hearts will only be available at drugstores like CVS and Walgreens. And many of them…will be blank with no words at all.

Here’s the deal: When Necco, the maker of America’s most iconic Valentine candies, announced it was going out of business in March 2018, candy lovers were devastated.

Through a series of owners, Spangler Candy, best known for Dum Dum lollipops, is now in control of the little candy hearts.

Spangler has spent the last year-and-a-half preparing to get Sweethearts back in stores for Valentine’s Day, but the company ran into a few hiccups along the way.

First, they had to dismantle, move and reinstall 60 truckloads of equipment from the old Necco factory in Revere, Massachusetts, to a new facility.

There were several delays.

Then there were issues with the printers responsible for the hearts’ famous sayings like “be my friend” and “you rock.”

“Based on consumer response and the technical challenges, we are not going to be able to meet all of the consumer demand for 2020,” Spangler spokeswoman Diana Moore Eschhofen told CNBC.

In addition to a lack of sweet sayings, the Sweethearts’ flavor profile has undergone a change.

The Spangler team found the original 118-year-old recipe tucked away in piles of Necco paperwork. The flavor most people know and love today has been modernized over the last century.

So this year – with or without words – you can enjoy the chalky candies with their original flavors! https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna172039