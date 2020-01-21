Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Blank? Those chalky ‘candy hearts’ are back for Valentine’s

Blank? Those chalky ‘candy hearts’ are back for Valentine’s

Verne HillJan 21, 2020Comments Off on Blank? Those chalky ‘candy hearts’ are back for Valentine’s

Like

 This year, the hearts will only be available at drugstores like CVS and Walgreens.  And many of them…will be blank with no words at all.

Here’s the deal:  When Necco, the maker of America’s most iconic Valentine candies, announced it was going out of business in March 2018, candy lovers were devastated.

Through a series of owners, Spangler Candy, best known for Dum Dum lollipops, is now in control of the little candy hearts.

Spangler has spent the last year-and-a-half preparing to get Sweethearts back in stores for Valentine’s Day, but the company ran into a few hiccups along the way.

First, they had to dismantle, move and reinstall 60 truckloads of equipment from the old Necco factory in Revere, Massachusetts, to a new facility.

There were several delays.

Then there were issues with the printers responsible for the hearts’ famous sayings like “be my friend” and “you rock.”

“Based on consumer response and the technical challenges, we are not going to be able to meet all of the consumer demand for 2020,” Spangler spokeswoman Diana Moore Eschhofen told CNBC.

In addition to a lack of sweet sayings, the Sweethearts’ flavor profile has undergone a change.

The Spangler team found the original 118-year-old recipe tucked away in piles of Necco paperwork. The flavor most people know and love today has been modernized over the last century.

So this year – with or without words – you can enjoy the chalky candies with their original flavors!     https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna172039

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHealth: Clean your mobile phone!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday is Sanctity of Human Life Day (January 22, 2020)

Verne HillJan 21, 2020

Health: Clean your mobile phone!

Verne HillJan 21, 2020

Who wants to ‘do away’ away with the ‘Electoral College’?

Verne HillJan 21, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
22
Wed
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jan 22 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes