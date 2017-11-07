Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Billy Graham: Influence still felt in our modern world

Billy Graham: Influence still felt in our modern world

Verne HillNov 07, 2017Comments Off on Billy Graham: Influence still felt in our modern world

Like

Dr Billy Graham turns 99 years young today (Nov 7)

Family will be celebrating with Mr. Graham at his home in Montreat as they celebrate with his favorite cake—a lemon cake with lard icing. The Billy Graham Library will be serving cake to everyone who visits today. https://goo.gl/mw58dv

 

Billy Graham: Influence still felt in our modern world!

*He just got his own channel on satellite radio.

“The Billy Graham Channel” debuted Monday on Sirius XM. It’ll be available through Nov. 17 on Channel 145 on satellite and via streaming. Launched in celebration of his birthday, this limited-run channel will include many of Graham’s sermons and motivational messages

 

* He’s featured in an exhibit or two at the new Museum of the Bible.

Located three blocks from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, the 430,000 square-foot museum will open Nov. 17. And visitors will see several items spotlighting Graham — including magazine covers, newspaper headlines, photos and favorite Bibles.

 

*He’s being written about in new books.

In “Billy Graham: American Pilgrim,” a group of A-list scholars offers fresh insights on Graham’s impact on everything from American Christianity to the Cold War to religious media.

 

*He’s a character in at least two new movies.

“Steve McQueen: American Icon,” a documentary feature from Christian pastor Greg Laurie, tells the story of how the famous actor died at age 50 clutching a Bible — one given to him by Graham during a secret visit during his last days.

 

And in an upcoming sequel to “Unbroken,” the film about Olympic athlete and POW Louie Zamperini, Graham will be portrayed by his own grandson, Will Graham, who’s also an evangelist in real life. The movie will show how the shell-shocked Zamerini found Christianity and peace at Graham’s famous 1949 crusade in Los Angeles.

Source: Charlotte Observer    https://goo.gl/v4gNL9

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMunicipal Election Day. Polls open til 7:30pm      
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

SUN@5: Trail Life USA, Troop 942 WS

Verne HillNov 07, 2017

Area churches reviewing security and safety teams

Verne HillNov 07, 2017

“Sliver of hope” Pastor, wife at Texas church shooting speak publicly

Verne HillNov 07, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  
Nov
7
Tue
all-day “Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 7 all-day
Practices will be held… Tuesday (7-9pm) & Sunday (2:30-4:30pm) 336.722.2558 The 85th performance of Handel’s Messiah will be held Sunday, December 3 @ 3:00pm at Reynolds Auditorium (WS).
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 7 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
Nov
8
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 8 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 8 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249   Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes