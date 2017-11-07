Dr Billy Graham turns 99 years young today (Nov 7)

Family will be celebrating with Mr. Graham at his home in Montreat as they celebrate with his favorite cake—a lemon cake with lard icing. The Billy Graham Library will be serving cake to everyone who visits today. https://goo.gl/mw58dv

Billy Graham: Influence still felt in our modern world!

*He just got his own channel on satellite radio.

“The Billy Graham Channel” debuted Monday on Sirius XM. It’ll be available through Nov. 17 on Channel 145 on satellite and via streaming. Launched in celebration of his birthday, this limited-run channel will include many of Graham’s sermons and motivational messages

* He’s featured in an exhibit or two at the new Museum of the Bible.

Located three blocks from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, the 430,000 square-foot museum will open Nov. 17. And visitors will see several items spotlighting Graham — including magazine covers, newspaper headlines, photos and favorite Bibles.

*He’s being written about in new books.

In “Billy Graham: American Pilgrim,” a group of A-list scholars offers fresh insights on Graham’s impact on everything from American Christianity to the Cold War to religious media.

*He’s a character in at least two new movies.

“Steve McQueen: American Icon,” a documentary feature from Christian pastor Greg Laurie, tells the story of how the famous actor died at age 50 clutching a Bible — one given to him by Graham during a secret visit during his last days.

And in an upcoming sequel to “Unbroken,” the film about Olympic athlete and POW Louie Zamperini, Graham will be portrayed by his own grandson, Will Graham, who’s also an evangelist in real life. The movie will show how the shell-shocked Zamerini found Christianity and peace at Graham’s famous 1949 crusade in Los Angeles.

Source: Charlotte Observer https://goo.gl/v4gNL9