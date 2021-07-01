Big Savings: Walmart unveils private brand of analog insulin

Search
Verne HillJul 01, 2021

NEW: Walmart has unveiled their first-ever private brand of analog insulin, offering a steep discount on the prescription drug used to treat diabetes.

The brand includes analog insulin vials that sell for $72.88 and a FlexPen priced at $85.88. When not using insurance, that amounts to a savings of 58% and 75%, respectively, on the cash price of branded insulin products.

Walmart estimates that would mean a savings of as much as $101 per branded vial of insulin or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

About 34 million Americans—nearly 10% of the U.S. population—live with diabetes, the fastest-growing chronic disease in the country.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/walmart-launches-low-cost-private-brand-insulin-for-diabetes-patients/

