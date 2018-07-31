Big Mac turns 50

Remember this slogan: “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun”

The back story… In 1967, Jim Delligatti lobbied McDonald’s to let him test the burger at his Pittsburgh restaurants. Later, he acknowledged the Big Mac’s similarity to a popular sandwich sold by the Big Boy chain. Well, it worked. The Big Mac was added to the national menu in 1968. Other ideas from franchisees that hit the big time include the Filet-O-Fish, Egg McMuffin, Apple Pie (once deep-fried but now baked), and the Shamrock Shake.

Selling an iconic burger to the next generation? A McDonald’s franchisee fretted in 2016 that only one 1 in 5 millennials has ever tried the Big Mac. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/years-on-mcdonald-s-and-fast-food-evolve-around-big/article_09b50b8a-ea99-5c8b-ad7c-29bc7d2d4b55.html