Big Daddy Weave's bassist Jay Weaver passes at 42.

Big Daddy Weave’s bassist Jay Weaver passes at 42.

Verne HillJan 03, 2022

Sad news.

Jay Weaver, co-founding member and bassist with Big Daddy Weave, passed away of ‘complications from COVID-19’ on Sunday. Jay was 42.

“Jay entered the hospital in late December due to complications from the virus. Last August, Weaver left the road after period of intensive care stemming from dialysis treatment.” -Curb Records

“We are devastated by this loss and are trusting the Lord to guide us through this difficult time. All of your thoughts, prayers, and support have been and continue to be deeply appreciated. I’m sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where (Jay) is right now. The prayers of healing can now turn into prayers of thanksgiving now that Jay is in God’s presence.”  -Mike Weaver, lead singer with Big Daddy Weave (Mike is Jay’s brother)

*Jay is survived by his wife Emily and three children, Makenzie, Madison and Nathan.

