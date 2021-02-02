Bible translation flourishes during pandemic

Wycliffe Associates, the Bible translators, saw the completion of more Bible translations in 2020 – than in any other single year. New Testament translations were completed in 141 languages, and eight languages now have completed translations of the Old Testament.
“COVID lockdowns kept Bible translators’ home. Instead of slowing down because of COVID-19, for some national Bible translators, translation has actually accelerated.” says Tim Neu, with Wycliffe Associates.
*Currently Wycliffe Associates has 773 Bible translations in progress, with requests from 273 language groups seeking help with launching Bible translations in 2021.
NOTE: It takes $19,500 dollars to launch a Bible translation in a new language.
